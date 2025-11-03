Left Menu

India and New Zealand Resume Free Trade Agreement Talks

India and New Zealand have initiated the fourth round of negotiations for a free trade agreement in Auckland. The talks focus on enhancing trade in goods, services, and resolving outstanding issues. The agreement aims to boost bilateral trade and investment, with significant progress expected during this phase.

Officials from India and New Zealand commenced the fourth round of free trade agreement negotiations in Auckland on Monday. The discussions, ongoing from November 3-7, 2025, aim to address key issues surrounding trade in goods, services, and rules of origin, according to the commerce ministry.

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to arrive in Auckland later this week to meet with New Zealand's Todd McClay. Their goal is to review the progress of the negotiations, which were initially launched on March 16, 2025, and to build upon the achievements of previous rounds.

The proposed free trade agreement is anticipated to further enhance bilateral trade, investment linkages, and supply chain resilience between the two nations. India's trade with New Zealand reached USD 1.3 billion in 2024-25, marking a growth of 49% from the previous year.

