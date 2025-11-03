India and New Zealand Resume Free Trade Agreement Talks

Officials from India and New Zealand commenced the fourth round of free trade agreement negotiations in Auckland on Monday. The discussions, ongoing from November 3-7, 2025, aim to address key issues surrounding trade in goods, services, and rules of origin, according to the commerce ministry.

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to arrive in Auckland later this week to meet with New Zealand's Todd McClay. Their goal is to review the progress of the negotiations, which were initially launched on March 16, 2025, and to build upon the achievements of previous rounds.

The proposed free trade agreement is anticipated to further enhance bilateral trade, investment linkages, and supply chain resilience between the two nations. India's trade with New Zealand reached USD 1.3 billion in 2024-25, marking a growth of 49% from the previous year.

