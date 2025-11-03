India and Bahrain Inch Closer to Key Trade Agreement

India and Bahrain have formally commenced negotiations aimed at finalizing a comprehensive trade deal. The move was a result of extensive discussions between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bahrain's Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.

Talks focused on enhancing bilateral ties in trade, investment, and defence, while also agreeing to develop a common framework for a double taxation avoidance agreement to promote economic certainty. The discussions come at a time of geopolitical volatility in West Asia.

The two nations also explored opportunities across sectors like fintech and renewable energy, recognizing the potential role of Mumtalakat, Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund, in bolstering bilateral investments. They reiterated strong commitments to combat terrorism and affirmed solidarity following recent attacks.

