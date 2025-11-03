Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Vodafone Idea Relief on AGR Dues

The Supreme Court has allowed the Centre to reconsider Vodafone Idea's pending Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, enabling possible relief on substantial financial charges. This follows the telecom company's request for a reassessment beyond the previously set financial year, amidst the ongoing dispute over non-telecom income inclusion in AGR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:04 IST
The Supreme Court has delivered significant relief to Vodafone Idea by allowing the Centre to revisit its outstanding Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. This relief is not limited to AGR for the financial year 2016-2017, but extends to a reevaluation of all pending demands.

In a session on October 27, the legal representatives of the telecom giant urged a correction to the court's earlier order that had incorrectly restricted the claim scope. Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran acknowledged the necessity of a comprehensive reevaluation.

Vodafone Idea's AGR-related liabilities, amounting to over Rs 83,500 crores, have been a point of contention, especially with the government now holding a considerable equity stake. This development may pave the way for further government interventions to alleviate the financial burden on the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

