Tragedy Strikes in Agra: Three Die in Separate Road Mishaps

Three fatalities struck Agra in separate road accidents. Suraj of Nagla Kali died in a pit crash, allegedly inebriated. Manish Kumar perished in a highway hit and run, while Gyan Singh died in a head-on bike collision. Investigations are ongoing, say police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:14 IST
Three individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents in Agra district, police reported on Monday.

Suraj, 30, was found dead in a water pit near the Iradatnagar bypass. Initial findings suggest alcohol impairment led him to crash his motorcycle, said Shamshabad Police Inspector Pawan Saini.

In another incident, 25-year-old Manish Kumar was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle near the Runkata foot overbridge. Additionally, Gyan Singh died in a head-on motorcycle collision in the Sikandra area, where one other suffered serious injuries. Police have launched investigations into all incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

