Tragedy Strikes in Agra: Three Die in Separate Road Mishaps

Three individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents in Agra district, police reported on Monday.

Suraj, 30, was found dead in a water pit near the Iradatnagar bypass. Initial findings suggest alcohol impairment led him to crash his motorcycle, said Shamshabad Police Inspector Pawan Saini.

In another incident, 25-year-old Manish Kumar was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle near the Runkata foot overbridge. Additionally, Gyan Singh died in a head-on motorcycle collision in the Sikandra area, where one other suffered serious injuries. Police have launched investigations into all incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)