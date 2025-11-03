Technical Glitch Brings Mumbai Metro to a Standstill: Evacuation Chaos on Line 1
A technical glitch at Andheri station disrupted Mumbai Metro Line 1 services, causing significant delays and commuter inconvenience. The snag, affecting the peak rush hour, led to train evacuation and lengthy queues. Services resumed shortly after, but passengers reported insufficient communication from operators.
A technical glitch in a rake at Andheri station delayed Mumbai Metro services on Line 1 during Monday's evening rush hours. This incident led to the evacuation of passengers, as confirmed by officials.
The issue, occurring around 5 pm, disrupted one of the busiest metro corridors of Mumbai, causing considerable inconvenience to office-goers heading home. Despite the chaos, a Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) spokesperson stated services were halted only for 20 minutes, resuming normal operations by 5:30 pm.
The glitch prompted long queues and crowding at the stations, with commuters reporting train delays from Versova to Ghatkopar lasting approximately 45 minutes. MMOPL assured further details on the disruption would be disclosed in due course.
