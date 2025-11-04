Left Menu

Rajasthan's Road Safety Overhaul: CM Orders Statewide Crackdown

In response to consecutive road accidents in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has mandated a 15-day road safety drive starting Tuesday, focusing on strict enforcement of traffic rules and repair of dangerous road sections to prevent further fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:25 IST
Rajasthan's Road Safety Overhaul: CM Orders Statewide Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a series of tragic road accidents claiming 29 lives, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has announced a comprehensive road safety initiative.

The 15-day statewide drive, commencing Tuesday, aims to enforce strict adherence to traffic regulations. During a high-level review meeting, Sharma emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards negligence by officials or departments.

The plan includes rectifying road black spots and removing illegal encroachments along major highways. Sharma also called for enhanced emergency services and citizen involvement in promoting traffic discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025