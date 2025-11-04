Rajasthan's Road Safety Overhaul: CM Orders Statewide Crackdown

In response to a series of tragic road accidents claiming 29 lives, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has announced a comprehensive road safety initiative.

The 15-day statewide drive, commencing Tuesday, aims to enforce strict adherence to traffic regulations. During a high-level review meeting, Sharma emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards negligence by officials or departments.

The plan includes rectifying road black spots and removing illegal encroachments along major highways. Sharma also called for enhanced emergency services and citizen involvement in promoting traffic discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)