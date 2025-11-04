Sonalika Tractors Sees Record-Breaking Sales Surge in October 2025

Sonalika Tractors, recognized as India's leading tractor export brand, has achieved a significant milestone with a record-breaking sale of 27,028 tractors in October 2025, the highest since the GST reduction on tractors.

This outstanding performance, representing a 34.8% growth compared to peers, demonstrates Sonalika's commitment to innovation and close collaboration with farmers. The company not only surpassed industry averages by 2.3 times but also saw a market share increase of 2.2 percentage points, highlighting its continued dominance in the sector.

Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, emphasized that these accomplishments reflect the company's dedication and the powerful synergy across its teams and dealerships. Sonalika's relentless focus on meeting farmers' needs has set new benchmarks, with unprecedented delivery, billing, and production levels at its globally leading plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)