DGCA to Conduct Airline Review Meetings Amid Surging Civil Aviation Market
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is set to convene a series of review meetings with airline executives, focusing on operational performance and customer grievance redressal. The meetings aim to address recent issues in India's rapidly growing civil aviation sector, including technical difficulties and security concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:35 IST
- Country:
- India
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will commence a three-day series of review meetings with airline executives this Tuesday, sources say.
Key topics on the agenda include on-time performance, flight duty time limitations, customer grievance redressal, and other challenges the airlines face.
The meetings, which are part of DGCA's monthly review schedule, come as India's civil aviation market continues to grow rapidly, fueled by increasing air traffic and capacity expansion by airlines and airports. Airlines have recently grappled with security alerts, technical issues, and operational delays.
