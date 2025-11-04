Left Menu

Karnataka Drives Green with New EV Highway Charging Network

Karnataka's Energy Department, through BESCOM, plans to make electric vehicle highway travel hassle-free with new charging stations along NH-48 and 40 other toll points. This move bolsters the state's commitment to clean energy and an extensive EV corridor network, boosting EV adoption and sustainable tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:03 IST
Karnataka Drives Green with New EV Highway Charging Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Energy Department is setting the groundwork for seamless electric vehicle travel across the state by installing charging stations along major highways.

BESCOM, the state-owned power company, announced plans to install these stations along the Bengaluru-Belagavi National Highway and at 40 other strategic toll points. The initiative aims to create a robust EV corridor, significantly reducing range anxiety for drivers.

This move is part of Karnataka's broader strategy to enhance infrastructure for electric mobility, making long-distance EV travel more practical. With existing 5,960 operational charging stations, Karnataka leads India in public charging infrastructure, promoting a cleaner, more sustainable transport ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025