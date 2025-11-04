Karnataka Drives Green with New EV Highway Charging Network

The Karnataka Energy Department is setting the groundwork for seamless electric vehicle travel across the state by installing charging stations along major highways.

BESCOM, the state-owned power company, announced plans to install these stations along the Bengaluru-Belagavi National Highway and at 40 other strategic toll points. The initiative aims to create a robust EV corridor, significantly reducing range anxiety for drivers.

This move is part of Karnataka's broader strategy to enhance infrastructure for electric mobility, making long-distance EV travel more practical. With existing 5,960 operational charging stations, Karnataka leads India in public charging infrastructure, promoting a cleaner, more sustainable transport ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)