Blaze Averted: Quick Response Saves DTC Bus from Fire
A DTC bus in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan caught fire on Tuesday morning. Prompt action by Delhi Fire Services, who received a call at 11:53 am, led to fire tenders extinguishing the flames by 12:35 pm. No injuries were reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In a potentially dangerous incident on Tuesday morning, a DTC bus in southwest Delhi's Dhaula Kuan caught fire. Fortunately, no one was injured.
A Delhi Fire Services official received the emergency call at 11:53 am, reporting that the bus tyre had ignited.
Swiftly responding, two fire tenders were dispatched, successfully bringing the situation under control by 12:35 pm, ensuring the safety of all passengers and the local area.
