Blaze Averted: Quick Response Saves DTC Bus from Fire

In a potentially dangerous incident on Tuesday morning, a DTC bus in southwest Delhi's Dhaula Kuan caught fire. Fortunately, no one was injured.

A Delhi Fire Services official received the emergency call at 11:53 am, reporting that the bus tyre had ignited.

Swiftly responding, two fire tenders were dispatched, successfully bringing the situation under control by 12:35 pm, ensuring the safety of all passengers and the local area.