Ministry of Coal Surpasses Efficiency and Innovation Goals in Special Campaign 5.0

The Ministry of Coal has exceeded its objectives for improved efficiency, cleanliness, and record management in the Special Campaign 5.0. Highlights include Rs 56.85 crore revenue, closure of 1.28 lakh files, innovative sustainability initiatives, and the empowerment of women-led initiatives across various coal sector companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:04 IST
Ministry of Coal (Photo/@CoalMinistry). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Coal has triumphantly exceeded its targets set for the Government's 'Special Campaign 5.0,' an initiative aimed at elevating efficiency, cleanliness, and record management within its offices. According to an official press release, the campaign ran from October 2 to 31, generating a remarkable Rs 56.85 crore and facilitating the closure of over 1.28 lakh files.

This campaign extended beyond administrative efficiency, placing a significant emphasis on creativity and sustainability. Coal companies such as Coal India Limited (CIL), Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), and others engaged in activities showcasing innovation and social responsibility. Notably, CIL inaugurated a Yoga and Meditation Room to promote employee well-being, while Western Coalfields Limited introduced a women-led Cost and Budget Section, highlighting financial leadership by women.

Additional innovative activities included a coal miner sculpture made from waste at Central Coalfields Limited and a 'Waste to Art' competition organized by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited. Furthermore, Eastern Coalfields Limited's Satgram Area launched the 'Scrap to Service' initiative, donating reusable materials to a non-governmental organization. The campaign also marked the scientific closure of 11 coal mines with Coal Controller Organisation approval, focusing on responsible mining. New frameworks, such as L.I.V.E.S. and ARTHA, have been introduced to guide sustainable practices.

