Tragic Highway Accident in Goa Claims Lives of Two Tourists

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of two tourists in North Goa on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on National Highway 66 when a speeding tanker lost control on the Bambolim slope, jumped the divider, and collided with a car heading in the opposite direction.

The victims, Yogender Singh and Ankit Kumar, died instantly, according to police reports. The driver of the tanker, Rahul Sarwade, has been apprehended and charged with culpable homicide.

