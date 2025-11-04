Tragic Highway Accident in Goa Claims Lives of Two Tourists
Two tourists were killed in North Goa when a speeding tanker lost control and collided with their car on a highway. The incident occurred on National Highway 66 near Panaji. The tanker driver was arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
A tragic road accident claimed the lives of two tourists in North Goa on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred on National Highway 66 when a speeding tanker lost control on the Bambolim slope, jumped the divider, and collided with a car heading in the opposite direction.
The victims, Yogender Singh and Ankit Kumar, died instantly, according to police reports. The driver of the tanker, Rahul Sarwade, has been apprehended and charged with culpable homicide.
