Israel's Economic Growth Outlook Adjusted Downwards

The Israeli finance ministry has revised its economic forecast, projecting a growth rate of 2.8% for 2025, down from the previously expected 3.1%. This adjustment indicates a more cautious outlook for the country's economic future.

Official statements also reveal predictions for a budget deficit reaching around 3% of GDP by 2026. These figures illustrate ongoing challenges as the nation's economic planners navigate the complexities of global and domestic financial landscapes.

Observers will be closely monitoring these developments to assess their impact on Israel's broader economic and fiscal strategies in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)