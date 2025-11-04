Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Gopichand P Hinduja

Gopichand P Hinduja, the chairman of the global conglomerate Hinduja Group, passed away at 85 in London. Known affectionately as 'GP', he took over the leadership after his brother Srichand's passing in 2023. He leaves behind a family, marking the end of an era for the Hinduja legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gopichand P Hinduja, the chairman of the renowned Hinduja Group, passed away in London at the age of 85, according to family sources. The respected leader, fondly referred to as 'GP' within business circles, had been unwell in recent weeks and died in a London hospital.

Gopichand was a pivotal figure in the second generation of the Hinduja family, assuming the role of chairman after the death of his elder brother, Srichand, in May 2023. His leadership in the conglomerate was marked by a strong commitment to the family business ethos.

He is survived by his wife, Sunita, sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter, Rita, leaving them to continue the Hinduja legacy. His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in the family's storied history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

