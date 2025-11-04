Jharkhand Governor Endorses MSME Growth Bill

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar has officially approved the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (Special Exemption) Bill, 2025, according to a Raj Bhavan statement released on Tuesday. This legislation is focused on enhancing industrial growth within the state.

The bill, which was passed during the Jharkhand Assembly's monsoon session on August 26, aims to boost industrial development and attract investments by offering special exemptions for MSMEs. It notably simplifies processes by reducing the number of permissions and inspections required to set up new enterprises.

A significant feature of this bill is the implementation of a 'Single Window System,' designed to streamline access to necessary licenses and permissions. This move is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the MSME sector in Jharkhand, further enticing investment and fostering the development of small businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)