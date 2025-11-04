Passenger Train Collides with Goods Train Near Bilaspur
Two people were injured when a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh. The collision occurred at around 4 pm. Authorities quickly mobilized resources to assist those injured and are taking necessary measures to ensure their treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Two individuals sustained injuries following a collision between a passenger train and a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh, officials have reported.
The accident took place at approximately 4 pm, according to railway sources.
Railway authorities have deployed resources to the location and are implementing all necessary measures to provide medical assistance to the injured, officials stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Train Collision: Railways Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims
Tragedy on Tracks: Deadly Train Collision in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh Train Collision Claims Four Lives, Rescue Operations In Full Swing
Tragic Train Collision Near Bilaspur: Four Dead, Many Injured
Two persons injured as a passenger train collides with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh: Officials.