EaseMyTrip Expands Horizons with Stake Acquisitions in Diverse Sectors
Online booking platform EaseMyTrip has signed agreements to acquire stakes in five companies, aiming to diversify its business into new sectors like real estate. The deals involve various stakes in companies such as AB Finance, Three Falcons, and Nirvana Grand Golf Developers, with a total investment of over Rs 369 crore.
EaseMyTrip, a prominent online booking platform, has recently inked definitive agreements to acquire stakes in five companies, signaling a strategic move to broaden its business operations into sectors such as real estate and hospitality.
The acquisitions range from complete to substantial stakes in firms including AB Finance, Three Falcons Notting Hill, Javaphile Hospitality, Levo Beauty, and Nirvana Grand Golf Developers. This investment amounts to a significant Rs 369 crore, showcasing EaseMyTrip's commitment to diversification.
This strategic initiative encompasses real estate ventures with AB Finance, hospitality interests with Three Falcons, and ventures in the beauty, beverage, and leisure sectors via Levo and Javaphile. EaseMyTrip is poised to enhance its market presence and operational scope through these diverse engagements.
