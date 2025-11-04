India and South Korea Forge Path to Advanced Manufacturing and Clean Energy

India is poised to make significant strides in the manufacturing sector by adopting advanced technologies, asserts Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). In a recent interview with ANI, Mehta emphasized India's goal of becoming a global manufacturing hub, underscoring the necessity of integrating cutting-edge technologies into the burgeoning manufacturing ecosystem that aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

A new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the PHDCCI and the Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) marks a pivotal step in this direction, Mehta announced. Signed in New Delhi, the agreement aims to bolster bilateral trade and industrial collaboration between India and South Korea, focusing on sectors such as manufacturing, clean energy, and digital transformation.

As India moves towards emerging as a global leader in various industries, Mehta highlighted the significance of South Korea's technological advancements. Together, both countries aim to foster sustainable and mutually rewarding growth, leveraging India's vast market and workforce and South Korea's technological prowess. The collaboration seeks meaningful partnerships that will drive India's manufacturing vision forward by the year 2047.