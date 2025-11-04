K-RIDE Seeks Fresh Tenders for Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project

K-RIDE, responsible for executing the Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project (BSTP), has announced the issuance of fresh tenders for Corridor-2, also known as the Mallige line, to resolve pending works following the contract termination by L&T.

According to a recent statement from the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), L&T had unilaterally and illegally terminated contracts, prompting the need for new tenders to complete the remaining tasks.

The project, involving the design and construction of an elevated viaduct and double-decker viaduct, covers a 7.795 km stretch from Bennigenahalli to Shettihalli and includes a deadline for completion in 18 months, within an overall 24-month timeframe.