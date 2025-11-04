Left Menu

Maharashtra Infrastructure Boost: Sea Links and Metro Expansions to Transform Connectivity

The Maharashtra cabinet approved the Uttan-Virar Sea Link extension to Vadhavan Port and key projects in Nashik and Pune. These infrastructure initiatives aim to enhance traffic flow and connectivity in Mumbai and Pune, as well as support the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik.

The Maharashtra cabinet has greenlit an expansion of the proposed Uttan-Virar Sea Link to Vadhavan Port, aiming to bolster north-south metropolitan connectivity. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the decision, part of wider efforts to alleviate Mumbai's critical traffic congestion through a series of infrastructural improvements.

The cabinet meeting, led by Fadnavis, was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, alongside other officials. The initiative extends the 55.12-kilometer project with additional main bridges and connecting roads, significantly enhancing links from Uttan to Virar.

Pune will also see massive transport enhancements as the city gears up for extensive metro system upgrades. Meanwhile, Nashik is preparing for improved connectivity with a 66-kilometer ring road aimed at managing the forthcoming Kumbh Mela pilgrim influx. Fadnavis emphasized the necessity of land acquisition and on-time project completion to meet these ambitious plans.

