Supreme Court Pushes for Inter-State Transport Harmony
The Supreme Court has directed transport officials from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to finalize an inter-state transport agreement within three months. The initiative aims to enhance private transport operations and improve infrastructure. Emphasis is placed on advancing modern transportation technology and policy-driven growth to optimize regional connectivity.
The Supreme Court has mandated that transport officials from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh meet within three months to establish a reciprocal inter-state transport agreement. This order aims to enhance regional connectivity and operational efficiency in public transport.
In case consensus is not reached, Madhya Pradesh has the liberty to determine its future steps, keeping in mind that the agreement cannot be revoked unilaterally. Both states have been advised to consider the policies seriously to optimize regional transport collaboratively.
The evolving landscape of India's transportation, characterized by improved infrastructure and advanced technology, was highlighted. The court noted how expressways are reducing travel time and sustainably transforming India's transport scene, with electric vehicles playing a vital role.
