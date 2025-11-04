Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Passenger and Goods Trains Crash in Chhattisgarh

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic train collision near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh has left at least seven people dead and 14 injured, officials revealed. The passenger train, en route to Bilaspur from Gevra, collided with a goods train from behind around 4 pm, causing massive destruction.

The impact was so forceful that a coach of the passenger train was propelled onto a wagon of the cargo train. This devastating incident occurred on the Howrah-Mumbai rail segment, merely a few kilometers from Bilaspur city, the headquarters for South Eastern Central Railway (SECR) zone.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other senior officials are deeply engaged in relief efforts, ensuring the injured receive necessary medical treatment. The railway authorities are offering financial compensation to the victims' families and have initiated an inquiry to determine the accident's cause and prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

