Tragic Collision: Leaders Mourn Loss in Chhattisgarh Train Accident
Several high-profile politicians, including Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, expressed deep sorrow over a train collision near Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, which claimed seven lives and injured 14. Condolences were extended to the victims' families, with prayers for swift recovery.
A devastating train collision near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh has left seven dead and 14 injured, drawing heartfelt responses from key political figures. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conveyed his condolences to the victims' families while wishing for the rapid recovery of those hurt in the incident.
The crash occurred at around 4 p.m. when a passenger train, operating as a mainline electric multiple unit, collided with a goods train. The tragic event prompted expressions of grief from many, including Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, who emphasized his sympathy for the families affected.
Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das also voiced his sorrow, stressing that thoughts and prayers were with all those impacted by this unfortunate accident. The train was en route to Bilaspur from Gevra when the crash happened, marking a dark day for many families.
