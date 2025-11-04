Security Scare: Threat Grounds United Airlines Flight at Reagan Airport
On Tuesday, Reagan Washington National Airport temporarily halted its operations following a reported threat against a United Airlines flight. Aimed at ensuring safety, the plane from Houston was isolated while passengers were relocated. Flight delays mounted amidst stringent security measures and ongoing investigations.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted traffic at Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday after reporting a threat involving a United Airlines aircraft. Operations were ceased due to an unspecified security concern as passengers were taken off the plane and transported to the terminal.
According to a source informed about the situation, a threat was made against the aircraft, prompting authorities to conduct a thorough check on the plane. Information from FlightRadar24 indicated the security scare was initiated by an unverified threat against a United Airlines flight arriving from Houston.
The aircraft was repositioned away from other planes while law enforcement vehicles surrounded the area, as depicted in social media posts. The FAA and United have not provided immediate comments on this incident. Over 120 flights faced delays at the airport, as per FlightAware's data.
