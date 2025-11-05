Left Menu

Fiery UPS Cargo Plane Crash Shakes Louisville

A UPS cargo plane crashed during takeoff from Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport, causing a massive fire and plume of smoke. The accident involved a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 with 280,000 gallons of fuel onboard. Authorities reported injuries and issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Louisville | Updated: 05-11-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 05:33 IST
A UPS cargo plane with three crew members aboard crashed and exploded on Tuesday as it attempted to take off from Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport, en route to Honolulu. The crash resulted in a significant fire and a thick plume of black smoke.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 crashed at approximately 5:15 PM local time. The aircraft was carrying around 280,000 gallons of fuel, a factor of grave concern as noted by Louisville's Mayor Craig Greenberg.

Authorities noted that injuries occurred during the incident, prompting a shelter-in-place order for areas north of the airport to the Ohio River. Governor Andy Beshear assured the public that more information would be shared as it becomes available and asked for prayers for those impacted by the tragedy.

