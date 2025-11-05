Tragic UPS Cargo Plane Crash: Three Dead in Louisville Blaze

Tragedy struck in Louisville, Kentucky, as a UPS cargo plane crashed, claiming at least three lives and leaving 11 people injured. The plane erupted into a massive fireball shortly after takeoff, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Video footage captured by WLKY, a CBS affiliate, shows the violent crash, as the MD-11 freighter took off with fire on one wing and exploded upon impact, igniting several buildings nearby. Louisville's Mayor Craig Greenberg warned the public to avoid the scene due to ongoing fire and multiple road closures.

The plane was traveling from Louisville to Honolulu when it crashed. A National Transportation Safety Board team is investigating, with the Federal Aviation Administration confirming the plane's 34-year age and that UPS would receive technical support from Boeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)