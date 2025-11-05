Left Menu

Tragic UPS Cargo Plane Crash: Three Dead in Louisville Blaze

A UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky, resulted in at least three fatalities and 11 injuries. The MD-11 freighter erupted in flames shortly after takeoff, striking several buildings beyond the runway. The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB are leading the investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 06:27 IST
Tragic UPS Cargo Plane Crash: Three Dead in Louisville Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck in Louisville, Kentucky, as a UPS cargo plane crashed, claiming at least three lives and leaving 11 people injured. The plane erupted into a massive fireball shortly after takeoff, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Video footage captured by WLKY, a CBS affiliate, shows the violent crash, as the MD-11 freighter took off with fire on one wing and exploded upon impact, igniting several buildings nearby. Louisville's Mayor Craig Greenberg warned the public to avoid the scene due to ongoing fire and multiple road closures.

The plane was traveling from Louisville to Honolulu when it crashed. A National Transportation Safety Board team is investigating, with the Federal Aviation Administration confirming the plane's 34-year age and that UPS would receive technical support from Boeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fireball Tragedy: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville

Fireball Tragedy: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville

 Global
2
Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

 Global
3
Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippin...

 Philippines
4
Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025