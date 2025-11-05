Tragic UPS Cargo Plane Crash: Three Dead in Louisville Blaze
A UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky, resulted in at least three fatalities and 11 injuries. The MD-11 freighter erupted in flames shortly after takeoff, striking several buildings beyond the runway. The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB are leading the investigation into the incident.
Tragedy struck in Louisville, Kentucky, as a UPS cargo plane crashed, claiming at least three lives and leaving 11 people injured. The plane erupted into a massive fireball shortly after takeoff, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Video footage captured by WLKY, a CBS affiliate, shows the violent crash, as the MD-11 freighter took off with fire on one wing and exploded upon impact, igniting several buildings nearby. Louisville's Mayor Craig Greenberg warned the public to avoid the scene due to ongoing fire and multiple road closures.
The plane was traveling from Louisville to Honolulu when it crashed. A National Transportation Safety Board team is investigating, with the Federal Aviation Administration confirming the plane's 34-year age and that UPS would receive technical support from Boeing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UPS
- plane crash
- Louisville
- fatalities
- fireball
- Kentucky
- investigation
- NTSB
- FAA
- aviation
ALSO READ
Fireball Tragedy: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville
Tragic UPS Cargo Plane Crash Sparks Investigation
French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule Breaches
Security Scare at Reagan Airport: United Flight Threat Investigation
Court Slams Overzealous Investigation in 'Banana Republic' Incident