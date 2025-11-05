Tragedy Strikes: Deadly UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville

A deadly incident occurred on Tuesday as a UPS wide-body cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky, resulting in seven fatalities and igniting multiple ground fires. Flames quickly spread through an industrial corridor near the airport, forcing a halt to airport operations overnight.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is spearheading an investigation into the crash, which involved a 34-year-old MD-11 aircraft. The plane, destined for Honolulu, suffered from an engine issue with investigators looking into why one engine detached prior to the crash.

The crash has significant implications for UPS, the largest employer in Louisville, impacting its package delivery services and raising concerns among local community members who are closely connected to the company. The airport is expected to resume operations soon, with contingency plans in place to manage shipment disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)