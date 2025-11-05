Left Menu

Seamless Trade Battle: China's Surging Pipe Imports Challenge India

The import of seamless pipes and tubes from China has surged fivefold recently, overwhelming the Indian market. Despite governmental safeguards, Chinese imports impact domestic manufacturers by evading taxes and offering sub-standard products. This trend poses potential risks to India's economic sovereignty and national security by affecting key infrastructure sectors.

Seamless Trade Battle: China's Surging Pipe Imports Challenge India
India is witnessing a significant surge in imports of seamless pipes and tubes from China, according to the Seamless Tube Manufacturers' Association of India (STMAI). The country received 4.97 lakh metric tonnes in the fiscal year 2025, more than doubling from the previous year's 2.44 lakh metric tonnes.

STMAI President Shiv Kumar Singhal highlighted that Chinese imports have multiplied five times compared to fiscal year 2022, despite Indian government measures. These imports are accomplished through means such as over-invoicing, compromising fair trade and diminishing the competitive edge of domestic producers.

Beyond economic repercussions, China's export of potentially sub-standard pipes raises security concerns for essential sectors like thermal and nuclear power. Such challenges underline a strategic infiltration attempt, posing risks to Indian economic sovereignty and national security, according to industry officials.

