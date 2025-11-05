Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Showcases India’s Leadership and Vision at London Convention

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted India’s potential as a leading investment destination due to Prime Minister Modi's strong leadership, economic reforms, and demographic advantages. His wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, was honored for her contributions to business and society. Naidu also invited investors to upcoming economic summits in India.

In a compelling showcase of India's burgeoning investment potential, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influential leadership as a key factor for economic success during the London Global Convention.

Addressing the congregation as the chief guest, Naidu underscored the 'public, private, people's partnership' model and celebrated his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, for her exemplary influence in both business and community service with the IoD Distinguished Fellowship Award.

Naidu concluded his address by inviting UK investors and business leaders to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit scheduled in 2025, reinforcing India's stronghold as a future superpower.

