Tragic Misstep: Passengers Hit by Train in Chunar

In a tragic event at Chunar Railway Station on Wednesday, four passengers were fatally struck by a train while disembarking from the incorrect side, officials reported.

Amit Singh, the Public Relations Officer from NCR Prayagraj Division, explained that the victims had gotten off the Chopan Express directly onto the tracks. Despite a footbridge provided, they were hit by the Netaji Express.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and instructed rapid action for relief operations. Both national and state disaster teams were promptly sent to the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)