Tragic Misstep: Passengers Hit by Train in Chunar
Four passengers were tragically killed at Chunar Railway Station after alighting on the wrong side of the platform and being struck by an incoming train. Following the incident, the Chief Minister called for immediate relief efforts, while disaster response teams were dispatched to manage the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:12 IST
In a tragic event at Chunar Railway Station on Wednesday, four passengers were fatally struck by a train while disembarking from the incorrect side, officials reported.
Amit Singh, the Public Relations Officer from NCR Prayagraj Division, explained that the victims had gotten off the Chopan Express directly onto the tracks. Despite a footbridge provided, they were hit by the Netaji Express.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and instructed rapid action for relief operations. Both national and state disaster teams were promptly sent to the site.
