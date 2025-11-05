Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Telangana

In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, three people lost their lives when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a courier service vehicle in a district of Telangana, according to police reports.

The victims have been identified as Rachappa, 57, Naveen, 30, and Nagaraj, 38, all residents of Narayankhed taluk in Sangareddy district. The accident took place around 7.30 am near Neelamandi Tanda in Bhalki taluk, as the group was returning from prayers at the Sri Dattatreya Temple in Kalaburagi district.

Preliminary findings suggest the car was taking a turn onto the Bidar-Kalaburagi highway when it crashed into the oncoming courier service vehicle. Three men died instantly, while two other car occupants and the vehicle driver sustained injuries, prompting an ongoing investigation.