Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Telangana

Three residents of Telangana were killed when their car collided with a courier service vehicle. The tragic accident occurred near Neelamandi Tanda in Bhalki taluk. While three men died on the spot, two other occupants and the courier vehicle driver sustained injuries and are currently hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:55 IST
In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, three people lost their lives when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a courier service vehicle in a district of Telangana, according to police reports.

The victims have been identified as Rachappa, 57, Naveen, 30, and Nagaraj, 38, all residents of Narayankhed taluk in Sangareddy district. The accident took place around 7.30 am near Neelamandi Tanda in Bhalki taluk, as the group was returning from prayers at the Sri Dattatreya Temple in Kalaburagi district.

Preliminary findings suggest the car was taking a turn onto the Bidar-Kalaburagi highway when it crashed into the oncoming courier service vehicle. Three men died instantly, while two other car occupants and the vehicle driver sustained injuries, prompting an ongoing investigation.

