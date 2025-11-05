Left Menu

Eurozone Economy Surges: Service Sector Fuels Record Growth

The euro zone economy experienced its fastest growth since May 2023 in October, driven by a surge in the service sector. The HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI reached 52.5, indicating robust expansion. Spain led the growth, while France lagged behind, causing some concern. Employment increased as demand conditions improved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:39 IST
Eurozone Economy Surges: Service Sector Fuels Record Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The euro zone economy burst into dynamic growth mode in October, recording its most rapid expansion since May 2023, according to a latest survey. Spearheading this growth spurt was the service sector, which saw an impressive upswing as demand conditions improved, said the HCOB Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) compiled by S&P Global.

The PMI, which rose to 52.5 in October from 51.2 in September, marked the tenth straight month of expansion, soaring to its highest level in 29 months. Readings above 50 indicate growth, and current figures reflect a significant departure from the earlier subdued growth pattern. Service sector activities led the charge, with new business volumes expanding at unprecedented rates in years.

Geographically, Spain excelled with a composite 56.0 reading. Meanwhile, Germany reported a strong rise to 53.9, with Italy and Ireland not far behind. France, however, continued in contraction territory, which tempered overall optimism. While services ramped up employment, manufacturing struggled. Eurozone price trends saw a divergence, though inflation remained within targets, influencing European Central Bank monetary policies.

TRENDING

1
Africa's Mineral Wealth: A New Era of Opportunity and Challenges

Africa's Mineral Wealth: A New Era of Opportunity and Challenges

 Global
2
Adani Powers RSWM's Green Energy Leap with 60 MW Pact

Adani Powers RSWM's Green Energy Leap with 60 MW Pact

 India
3
Japan Deploys Troops in Bear Crisis

Japan Deploys Troops in Bear Crisis

 Global
4
Tragic Accident: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Life in Etah

Tragic Accident: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Life in Etah

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025