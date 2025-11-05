Milma Expands Horizons: A Taste of Kerala Reaches Down Under

Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), famously known as Milma, has taken a significant step in expanding its international footprint by inking a tripartite agreement with RG Foods and Midnightsun Global. This collaboration will see its products reaching the shores of Australia and New Zealand, catering to the sizable Non-Resident Keralite communities there.

The agreement was formalized by KCMMF Managing Director Asif K Yusuf along with RG Foods Executive Director Vishnu G and Bindu Ganesh Kumar of Midnightsun Global. RG Foods will oversee logistics including the transportation and customs processes, ensuring adherence to local import regulations. Meanwhile, Midnightsun Global will facilitate operational coordination required for smooth execution.

Milma's product line, renowned for its quality and health benefits, is already popular in the Gulf region. The export initiative is expected to benefit dairy farmers significantly, as Milma historically distributes a substantial portion of its profits to them. Initially, Milma plans to export paneer, payasam mix, and dairy whitener, with future expansions under consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)