Left Menu

Milma Expands Horizons: A Taste of Kerala Reaches Down Under

Milma, a brand under KCMMF, signed an agreement with RG Foods and Midnightsun Global to export dairy products to Australia and New Zealand. This move aims to cater to the significant Non-Resident Keralite population in these countries. The initiative benefits dairy farmers who receive a major share of profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:40 IST
Milma Expands Horizons: A Taste of Kerala Reaches Down Under
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), famously known as Milma, has taken a significant step in expanding its international footprint by inking a tripartite agreement with RG Foods and Midnightsun Global. This collaboration will see its products reaching the shores of Australia and New Zealand, catering to the sizable Non-Resident Keralite communities there.

The agreement was formalized by KCMMF Managing Director Asif K Yusuf along with RG Foods Executive Director Vishnu G and Bindu Ganesh Kumar of Midnightsun Global. RG Foods will oversee logistics including the transportation and customs processes, ensuring adherence to local import regulations. Meanwhile, Midnightsun Global will facilitate operational coordination required for smooth execution.

Milma's product line, renowned for its quality and health benefits, is already popular in the Gulf region. The export initiative is expected to benefit dairy farmers significantly, as Milma historically distributes a substantial portion of its profits to them. Initially, Milma plans to export paneer, payasam mix, and dairy whitener, with future expansions under consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Blaze Claims Lives at Tuzla Retirement Home

Tragedy Strikes: Blaze Claims Lives at Tuzla Retirement Home

 Global
2
All the wings of democracy - executive, judiciary and legislature - exist for welfare of citizens: CJI Bhushan Gavai in Mumbai.

All the wings of democracy - executive, judiciary and legislature - exist fo...

 India
3
Pakistani Court Overturns 2014 Suicide Attack Convictions at Wagah Border

Pakistani Court Overturns 2014 Suicide Attack Convictions at Wagah Border

 Pakistan
4
Timex Group India Reports Historic Revenue and Profit Surge

Timex Group India Reports Historic Revenue and Profit Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025