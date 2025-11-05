Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Wardha

Three people died in a tragic collision in Wardha district, Maharashtra, when a container truck crashed into a car carrying four passengers. One individual survived the crash. The police have arrested the truck driver for the incident that occurred in Hinganghat tehsil late on Tuesday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wardha | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed three lives in Maharashtra's Wardha district when a container truck collided with a car, police reported on Wednesday.

The fatal crash happened late Tuesday night at approximately 11:30 PM in the village of Allipur, located in Hinganghat tehsil.

In the unfortunate event, a container truck struck a car carrying four individuals at Dhotra Fata, resulting in the death of three passengers while the driver survived. The deceased were identified as Vaibhav Shivankar, Gaurav Gawade, and Vishant Vaidya. The truck driver has been apprehended, confirmed Assistant Inspector Vijay Ghule of Allipur police station to PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

