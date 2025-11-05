Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Wardha

A tragic accident claimed three lives in Maharashtra's Wardha district when a container truck collided with a car, police reported on Wednesday.

The fatal crash happened late Tuesday night at approximately 11:30 PM in the village of Allipur, located in Hinganghat tehsil.

In the unfortunate event, a container truck struck a car carrying four individuals at Dhotra Fata, resulting in the death of three passengers while the driver survived. The deceased were identified as Vaibhav Shivankar, Gaurav Gawade, and Vishant Vaidya. The truck driver has been apprehended, confirmed Assistant Inspector Vijay Ghule of Allipur police station to PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)