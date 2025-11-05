Left Menu

China Opens Up: A New Era in Global Trade

Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasized the importance of free markets and trade liberalization at the China International Import Expo. His statements followed a trade agreement between the US and China. The event signals China's ongoing commitment to boosting its economic openness despite global tensions.

Updated: 05-11-2025 16:49 IST
China Opens Up: A New Era in Global Trade
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is championing free markets and promising greater access to China's consumer market in light of a recent US-China trade agreement, aiming to stabilize global supply chains.

Speaking at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Li stressed the need for international cooperation, fair trade, and resolving cross-border issues through collaborative development, amid global economic uncertainties.

Highlighting China's projected economic growth and continued efforts to foster an open market, Li's message aligns with China and the US' recent understanding to halt the ongoing tariff war, pointing towards a potential boost in trade and investment opportunities worldwide.

