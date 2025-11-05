Left Menu

Grasim Industries Shines with 52.4% Profit Surge in Cement and Chemical Sectors

Grasim Industries, a flagship holding of the Aditya Birla Group, announced a significant 52.4% increase in net profit for FY26's September quarter, driven by thriving cement and chemical businesses. Revenue from operations rose 16.6%, underpinned by growth in building materials and chemicals segments, amidst strong domestic economic momentum.

Grasim Industries Ltd, the flagship holding company of the Aditya Birla Group, has reported a remarkable rise in net profit for the September quarter of FY26. The firm recorded a 52.4% increase, reaching Rs 1,498.04 crore, bolstered by high performance in its cement and chemical sectors.

Reflecting the strength of its core operations, Grasim's revenue from operations saw a 16.6% jump to Rs 39,899.5 crore. This uptick was primarily driven by its building materials and chemicals divisions, as stated in the company's earnings report. Standalone revenue surged by 26%, owing to growth in new ventures like Paints and B2B E-commerce.

Grasim's outlook is optimistic, with the company set to gain from India's robust economic dynamics. The government's focus on infrastructure and manufacturing, along with increasing disposable incomes, presents substantial opportunities for sustaining demand growth in the company's key sectors.

