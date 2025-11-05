Network Glitch Grounds Air India's Check-in Systems

Air India's check-in systems confronted technical problems at Delhi and various other airports on Wednesday, attributed to an issue with a third-party connectivity network, sources reported.

The airline announced that the systems have been restored. However, some flights might face ongoing delays as the situation gradually returns to normal.

Particularly at Delhi's airport, terminals T2 and T3 experienced a 70-minute outage from 3:40 pm to 4:50 pm. Passengers are advised to check flight statuses online and allocate additional travel time.

