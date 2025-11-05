Left Menu

Network Glitch Grounds Air India's Check-in Systems

Air India's check-in systems experienced significant disruptions at Delhi and several other airports due to a third-party network issue. While the system has been restored, flight delays may persist as normal operations resume. Passengers are advised to check their flight status online before travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Air India's check-in systems confronted technical problems at Delhi and various other airports on Wednesday, attributed to an issue with a third-party connectivity network, sources reported.

The airline announced that the systems have been restored. However, some flights might face ongoing delays as the situation gradually returns to normal.

Particularly at Delhi's airport, terminals T2 and T3 experienced a 70-minute outage from 3:40 pm to 4:50 pm. Passengers are advised to check flight statuses online and allocate additional travel time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

