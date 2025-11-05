Kerala Secures Major FDI Boost with Meridian Tech Park

Kerala's aspirations to establish itself as a global innovation powerhouse have taken a significant step forward. The state recently signed a Letter of Intent for the establishment of the Meridian Tech Park, a cutting-edge vertical innovation complex in Technopark Phase III.

Announcing the deal on platform X, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted that Al Marzooqi Holdings FZC would spearhead this Rs 850 crore foreign direct investment, which not only underscores Kerala's potential in the IT sector but also marks a pivotal development.

The project, heralded as Kerala's Vertical Innovation Nexus, is designed with a LEED Platinum certification featuring an FAR 7-enabled structure to optimize space and sustainability. It promises to create over 10,000 jobs, thereby enhancing the state's reputation and global standing in digital innovation.

