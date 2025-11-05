Left Menu

India's Space Odyssey: Pioneering a New Era

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:55 IST
V. Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's space program, launched six decades ago, has matured into a formidable national endeavor, addressing both domestic and global demands, according to V. Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Narayanan highlighted ISRO's strides across various sectors, including earth observation, telecommunications, disaster management, and public safety. These advancements include nearly 50 space applications that have significantly improved real-time connectivity and monitoring capabilities.

Reflecting on India's communication evolution, Narayanan recounted the days of limited access post-independence to today's widespread mobile connectivity, supported by 346 satellites. He also mentioned the recent launch of India's heaviest satellite, CMO-03, and plans for further international collaborations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

India is setting its sights on ambitious goals, such as building its space station and expanding the Gaganyaan program, while gearing up for future lunar missions, Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5. ISRO also plans several launches before March, marking an exciting phase of advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

