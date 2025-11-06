Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures ₹2.89 Crore Order from PSP Projects

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited, an innovative leader in LED lighting and fixtures, has announced a new order valued at ₹2.89 crore from PSP Projects Limited. This order underscores the company's commitment to delivering quality lighting solutions and enhances its relationship with prominent infrastructure developers.

The agreement involves the manufacture, supply, and delivery of advanced LED lighting systems to meet the needs of PSP Projects' various developments. This partnership marks another milestone in Focus Lighting's expanding portfolio of institutional clients and ensures a stable revenue stream for the company in the coming months.

Managing Director Amit Sheth expressed optimism about this development, highlighting the order's positive impact on the company's performance and potential to spur further collaborations with industry leaders. With a robust pipeline and rising demand for efficient lighting, Focus Lighting aims to maintain steady growth and expand its sectoral presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)