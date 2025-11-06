Tragic Collision Claims Young Lives in Kerala
Two young men died in a motorcycle crash after colliding with a parked lorry in Muringoor, Kerala. The incident happened as they attempted to overtake another vehicle on National Highway 544. The illegally parked lorry's driver faces charges, and the deceased's bodies were returned to their families post-mortem.
In a tragic incident in Kerala, two young men, aged 19 and 18, lost their lives in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday night. The victims, Godson from Kattapuram and Emmanuel from Kadukutty, were on their way to watch a movie in Chalakudy when their motorcycle collided with a stationary lorry on National Highway 544.
According to the police, the collision happened as the duo attempted to overtake another vehicle while traveling on the left side of the road. The impact was so severe that it claimed both their lives instantly.
A case has been filed against the driver of the illegally parked Tamil Nadu-registered lorry. The bodies of the deceased were released to their families after a post-mortem, the police confirmed.
