Shakti Scheme Revolutionizes Women's Mobility in Bengaluru: A Study

A study by Azim Premji University highlights that Karnataka's Shakti scheme, offering free bus travel for women, has transformed mobility in Bengaluru, increasing women's ridership significantly. The scheme has reshaped public transport access for women, especially on busy routes, and needs expansion to support migrant women and improve connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A groundbreaking study by Azim Premji University has revealed that Bengaluru's Shakti scheme has dramatically enhanced mobility for women by offering them free access to public buses. The initiative, launched as part of the Congress government's election promises, has led to a substantial increase in women's ridership.

The research, authored by economists Tamoghna Halder and Arjun Jayadev, reports that post-launch, women's ridership surged 2.5 times on city buses, with women now constituting the majority of passengers on key routes. This shift marks a significant change in the city's gender-specific access to public transport.

While enjoying widespread success, the study identifies areas for improvement, such as extending benefits to migrant women and enhancing last-mile connectivity. Expanding the current bus fleet and integrating services with the metro are recommended to meet growing demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

