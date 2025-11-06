Left Menu

India-Peru Trade Talks: Upcoming Negotiation Round in Focus

The upcoming round of trade negotiations between India and Peru is set for January next year in New Delhi. Significant progress has been made in various areas, including critical minerals. Concurrently, India is advancing economic discussions with Chile, highlighting a strategic focus on Latin America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:22 IST
India-Peru Trade Talks: Upcoming Negotiation Round in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Commerce Ministry announced plans for the next round of trade negotiations between India and Peru, scheduled for January 2026 in New Delhi. The last talks concluded on November 5 in Lima, reflecting progress in critical sectors like goods, services, and minerals.

Leading the Indian team is Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary of the Department of Commerce. His counterpart, Teresa Stella Mera Gomez of Peru, emphasized the mutual economic benefits expected from the agreement, anticipated to boost trade and investments.

Parallel discussions with Chile aim to transition from a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), underscoring India's commitment to solidifying economic ties with Latin American countries.

TRENDING

1
Festive Surge: Senco Gold & Diamonds Shines with Robust Sales Growth

Festive Surge: Senco Gold & Diamonds Shines with Robust Sales Growth

 India
2
France Rugby's New Pairing Faces South Africa Test

France Rugby's New Pairing Faces South Africa Test

 Global
3
VinFast's Lac Hong 900 LX: Vietnam's First Armored Electric Vehicle Sets New Standards

VinFast's Lac Hong 900 LX: Vietnam's First Armored Electric Vehicle Sets New...

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' on Haryana's Electoral Integrity

Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' on Haryana's Electoral Integrity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025