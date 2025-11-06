India-Peru Trade Talks: Upcoming Negotiation Round in Focus

The Commerce Ministry announced plans for the next round of trade negotiations between India and Peru, scheduled for January 2026 in New Delhi. The last talks concluded on November 5 in Lima, reflecting progress in critical sectors like goods, services, and minerals.

Leading the Indian team is Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary of the Department of Commerce. His counterpart, Teresa Stella Mera Gomez of Peru, emphasized the mutual economic benefits expected from the agreement, anticipated to boost trade and investments.

Parallel discussions with Chile aim to transition from a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), underscoring India's commitment to solidifying economic ties with Latin American countries.