Trump's Tariff Tactics: Potential Pathways and Implications

In a significant legal showdown, former President Donald Trump warns that striking down his tariffs could make the United States vulnerable. The Supreme Court appeared skeptical of Trump's broad claims of power to impose tariffs unilaterally.

However, Trump may still maneuver around potential judicial setbacks. He has alternative tariff powers, some dating back nearly a century, which he could use to exert economic pressure globally, experts suggest.

Tariffs have been a critical component of Trump's foreign policy, notably impacting trade with China and deepening trade deficits worldwide. Despite constitutional constraints, Trump retains several avenues to continue imposing tariffs under U.S. law.

