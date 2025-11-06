Procter & Gamble's Steady Performance in Challenging Quarter
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd reported a slight decline in profit for the September quarter with Rs 209.86 crore, compared to Rs 211.9 crore last year. Revenue rose by 1.32%, reaching Rs 1,150.17 crore. Expenses increased by 2.3%, and shares closed down 1.34% on BSE.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd registered a slight decrease in profit after tax for the September quarter, posting Rs 209.86 crore compared to Rs 211.9 crore in the same period a year earlier.
The company's revenue from operations showed a positive trajectory, rising by 1.32% to Rs 1,150.17 crore, up from Rs 1,132.73 crore last year. Meanwhile, total expenses climbed 2.3% to Rs 878.29 crore in the recent quarter.
Despite the consistent performance, the shares of PGHH closed down 1.34% on the BSE, settling at Rs 13,230.10 apiece. The company remains a key player in the healthcare and feminine care segments with strong brands like Vicks and Whisper.
