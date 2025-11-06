Bombay Dyeing's Profit Dips Due to High Base Effect
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd reported a significant decline in its consolidated profit for the September quarter of FY26, marked by a high earnings base in the previous year due to real estate litigation gains. Revenue and total income also saw a decrease compared to last year.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd has disclosed a substantial decline in its consolidated profit for the September quarter of FY26, attributing the drop to a high base effect from last year's litigation-related gains in real estate.
The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 4.72 crore this quarter, a stark contrast to the Rs 473.87 crore net profit recorded in the same period of the previous year. This past year's figures were significantly bolstered by Rs 501.99 crore stemming from litigated real estate matters.
Revenue from operations fell by 4.72% to Rs 362.63 crore, with total expenses seeing an 11.6% reduction to Rs 387.48 crore. The company's shares decreased by 0.84%, closing at Rs 160.25 on the BSE.
