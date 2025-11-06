Record Profit: Jagran Prakashan's Financial Surge in FY26 Q2

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher behind the renowned Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, reported a substantial 36.7% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 56.93 crore for the September quarter.

Aided by a growth in revenue of 4.67% to Rs 467.36 crore, the company continues to demonstrate its solid market presence in the print, publishing, and digital sectors. Notably, revenue in these segments rose by 9%.

Despite challenges in its FM radio segment, with revenue declining by 30.9% to Rs 37.84 crore, JPL's overall financial status displays an upward trajectory. The company's share price, however, decreased by 2.47% on the BSE, settling at Rs 70.34 apiece.

(With inputs from agencies.)