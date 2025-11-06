Left Menu

Record Profit: Jagran Prakashan's Financial Surge in FY26 Q2

Jagran Prakashan Ltd reported a significant 36.7% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 56.93 crore in the September quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 41.64 crore a year ago. Revenue rose by 4.67%, aided by a robust increase in printing, publishing, and digital segments. However, its FM radio division saw a decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:22 IST
Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher behind the renowned Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, reported a substantial 36.7% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 56.93 crore for the September quarter.

Aided by a growth in revenue of 4.67% to Rs 467.36 crore, the company continues to demonstrate its solid market presence in the print, publishing, and digital sectors. Notably, revenue in these segments rose by 9%.

Despite challenges in its FM radio segment, with revenue declining by 30.9% to Rs 37.84 crore, JPL's overall financial status displays an upward trajectory. The company's share price, however, decreased by 2.47% on the BSE, settling at Rs 70.34 apiece.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

