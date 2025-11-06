Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Set for Major Road Upgrades with Union Government Approval

The Indian government has approved 294 road proposals in Himachal Pradesh, valued at Rs 2,271 crore, to enhance connectivity in 111 habitations. The state seeks to include additional roads under a central scheme. Detailed Project Reports are scrutinized, awaiting final sanctions.

  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has given its nod in principle to 294 road-related proposals for Himachal Pradesh, stretching over 50 to 140 km in length. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced that this initiative, worth Rs 2,271 crore, will provide connectivity to 111 habitations under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan and Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana.

The minister highlighted the state's request to include 148 roads from the initial phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana into the fourth phase of the program, a request that has been integrated following long-term efforts. Furthermore, a Gram Sadak Survey identified 1,100 habitations for connectivity upgrades, with detailed proposals approved through a digitized process.

Technical verifications and land donations, including land availability certifications, have been streamlined for road alignment. With detailed reports vetted by the National Institute of Technology and BITS Pilani, the proposals were presented at a Pre-Empowered Committee meeting, paving the way for final approval considerations by the Empowered Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

