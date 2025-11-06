Left Menu

Aviation's Green Turn: Challenges and Prospects for Sustainable Fuel Blending

The IATA warns against blending Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) with jet fuel without incentives, as it could harm airlines. India targets 5% SAF blending by 2030. IATA advocates for technological incentives. India's aviation market shows potential for SAF production, aiding in carbon emission reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The aviation sector is at a crossroads as discussions around blending Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) with traditional jet fuel heat up. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has raised concerns, stating that mandates for such blending should come with incentives, lest they harm the airlines.

India, which is one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets, aims to achieve a 5% SAF blending target by 2030. With an abundant feedstock supply, the country holds immense potential to emerge as a significant SAF producer. The current global requirement for SAF is projected at 183 million tonnes by 2040.

Indian government officials, including Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, highlight the multi-layered benefits of SAF, from reducing crude oil imports to generating green jobs. However, the aviation sector requires a balanced, multi-faceted approach to foster a robust SAF ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

