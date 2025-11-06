Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari Launches the 84th Indian Road Congress Paving Way for India's Infrastructure Future

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates the 84th Indian Road Congress in Odisha, highlighting sustainable infrastructure. The convention, attended by 3,500 delegates, focuses on eco-friendly development in line with India's 2047 vision. Odisha aims to construct 75,000 km of roads in five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:19 IST
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated the 84th session of the Indian Road Congress in Odisha on Friday. The event marks the sixth time the state is hosting, with the last session a decade ago in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and two union ministers joined around 3,500 participants, including engineers and scientists, for the four-day event. This year's congress emphasizes sustainable infrastructure solutions amidst urbanization, technological change, and climate impact, said officials.

The Odisha government, in alignment with Prime Minister Modi's Viksit Bharat by 2047 vision, plans to construct 75,000 km of roads in five years. This ambitious goal seeks to enhance the state's road network over the next decade, said State Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan during the event.

